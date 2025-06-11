Young person stabbed at Vaughan community centre

A young person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed at a community centre in Vaughan on Wednesday afternoon.

York police were called to Vellore Village Community Centre just after 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a young person on the scene who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears that the victim and the suspect knew each other but they are still investigating.

Multiple suspects had left the area when police arrived, but no further suspect information has been released.