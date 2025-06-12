2 suspects accused of breaking into a business and stealing valuable items
Posted June 12, 2025 5:02 pm.
Toronto police are looking for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a business in Scarborough and stealing valuables, including a Menorah.
Officers say the incident happened on Monday, June 9, around 12:50 a.m. in the Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue area.
It is alleged that two suspects broke into a commercial business and stole a variety of valuable items made of silver, including a Menorah, a Government of Canada stamp, serving utensils, and tea sets.
Investigators say the two suspects fled in an older model Honda Odyssey minivan.