2 suspects accused of breaking into a business and stealing valuable items

Toronto police are looking for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a business in Scarborough and stealing valuables, including a Menorah.

Officers say the incident happened on Monday, June 9, around 12:50 a.m. in the Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

It is alleged that two suspects broke into a commercial business and stole a variety of valuable items made of silver, including a Menorah, a Government of Canada stamp, serving utensils, and tea sets.

Investigators say the two suspects fled in an older model Honda Odyssey minivan.