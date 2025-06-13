AFN says wildfires are forcing it to postpone annual general assembly to September

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, middle, takes part in a press conference with Chair of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council Kory Wilson (Hemas Kla-Lee-Lee-Kla), left back, and Regional Chief Terry Teegee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2025 1:16 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 1:40 pm.

OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations is pushing its annual general assembly from July to September due to ongoing wildfire emergencies across the country.

The decision to postpone comes as First Nations mount opposition to federal and provincial plans to fast-track major infrastructure projects as a way to shore up an economy under tariff attack by the United States.

The AFN uses its annual general and special assemblies to receive mandates from chiefs on how to proceed with lobbying efforts.

The AFN is hosting an emergency meeting with chiefs on Monday, where they’ll be briefed on the federal fast-track legislation known as C-5.

That legislation has two parts — one to break down federal barriers to internal trade and the other to fast-track major projects — and the federal government has said it intends to pass it by the end of next week.

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has expressed alarm about that timeline and has warned that First Nations have not been properly consulted.

