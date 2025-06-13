Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.

By Mark McAllister & Joseph Ryan

Posted June 13, 2025 7:10 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 7:17 pm.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is welcoming the government of Ontario’s latest fight against homeless encampments with the passing of Bill 6, also known as the Safer Municipalities Act.

The Ford government’s new Act allows local authorities more power to clear homeless encampments with fines of up to $10,000 or six months in jail for trespassing or using drugs in public.

In late 2024, 12 mayors sent Premier Doug Ford letters asking for help dealing with encampments.

One of those leaders, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, says this Act is necessary to decrease the use of drugs in public spaces.

“We’re doing our best to make sure that there’s zero tolerance for drugs in public spaces and that means clearing out encampments,” Brown said at a news conference Friday.

Advocates for those living on the street say this bill will criminalize homeless people.

“What we’ve seen with this bill now being passed is that folks who are homeless will be considered criminals if they are perceived as using drugs in public spaces,” Encampment Justice Coalition spokesperson, Diana Chan McNally said.

Before Bill 6 was enacted, the city of Brampton had been clearing out public spaces, hiring private security and putting up signs prohibiting overnight camping.

The city of Brampton has been clearing out public spaces and posting up signs that prohibit camping overnight. CITYNEWS

Sheena Paton, a Brampton resident who lived near where some tents were set up says she’d prefer if they were left alone.

“Nobody knows their story and how they’re living on the streets and whatnot,” she said.

Mayors across Ontario say they’re calling for more from the province and federal government to help with other support services including shelter space.

McNally says providing more living space is the solution.

“The only thing that is going to end encampments is housing,” she said.” So the pressure should have always been on the government to expedite that housing for people instead of using criminalizing tactics and tools like we’re seeing in Bill 6,”

The Encampment Justice Coalition plans to take the matter to court with the argument that it’s an infringement on people’s rights with nowhere for them to go.

Top Stories

Canadian demonstrators detained in Egypt during Global March to Gaza

More than 40 Canadians who were taking part in a global march to Gaza have been detained in Egypt and blocked from reaching the border of the war-torn enclave. The Global March to Gaza is the latest...

3h ago

Israel hit by missiles as Iran vows revenge for strikes on nuclear sites

 The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a U.S. official says. The U.S. has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and...

2h ago

Man, 2 youths arrested in violent carjacking, shooting in Richmond Hill; SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man and two youths were arrested as part of a violent carjacking and shooting incident in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region say just before...

6h ago

'Less visibility': Why corporations are scaling back DEI initiatives this Pride season

As Pride Toronto deals with a $900,000 funding shortfall stemming from major sponsors who pulled out of its 2025 festival, experts in the business community are trying to make sense of the recent shift...

3h ago

