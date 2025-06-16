Weekend rain, cooler conditions allow crews to make progress on B.C. wildfires

A helicopter works on the Dryden Creek wildfire north of Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 12:21 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 12:49 pm.

Firefighters are marking success in opposite corners of British Columbia after favourable weather this weekend allowed crews to rein in two prominent fires that have triggered evacuation orders and alerts.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews remain on the scene in Squamish, B.C., to extinguish hot spots from the Dryden Creek fire, which was declared to be no longer out of control on Saturday.

The District of Squamish Emergency Operations Centre along with Squamish Fire Rescue have rescinded most evacuation alerts, though one remains in effect for properties on Dryden Road east.

The wildfire service says cooler temperatures this weekend allowed crews to decrease fire behaviour and conditions are forecast to remain cool and damp, with rain expected on Wednesday, as aircrews continue bucketing operations.

The Dryden Creek fire about 60 kilometres north of Vancouver had triggered a local state of emergency in the District of Squamish last week, and was declared as “being held” on Saturday.

The wildfire service meanwhile says flames are no longer visible from the Kiskatinaw River fire in the northeast corner of the province, after it was doused with more than 20 millimetres of rain over the weekend.

But BC Wildfire Service fire behaviour analyst Neal McLoughlin says in a video posted Sunday that “that doesn’t mean the fire isn’t active underground” so crews remain on scene.

The blaze is still rated as out of control, and it is one of three wildfires of note in B.C.

“When we receive this amount of rain on a fire, it’s going to take several days of hot, dry conditions before our fuel moisture conditions recover and allow the fire to become active on the surface again,” McLoughlin says in the video.

“So this change in weather has really given us the upper hand for the next week to get ahead of fire suppression activities.”

But, he notes, the northeast has been “experiencing several years of drought,” so while the rain improves firefighting conditions, the landscape is still receptive to fire.

“Twenty millimetres of rain is wonderful, but we know there’s hot spots still within the fire perimeter, and we also know that there’s deep underlying drought, and so within a week of drying conditions, we could see active fire on the surface again, and for that reason, we need to maintain active fire suppression over the weeks to come and wrap this fire.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Peel police arrest 18 people in violent criminal network linked to tow truck violence

Peel Regional Police have revealed the outcome of a major investigation into criminal activity within the towing industry, reporting the recovery of millions of dollars tied to an organized network and...

updated

1h ago

2-week, rush-hour enforcement blitz of downtown Toronto no-stopping zones now underway

Toronto police officers and City staff are beginning a two-week enforcement blitz of downtown no-stopping zones as part of an effort to address traffic congestion. According to a City of Toronto statement,...

2h ago

Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday his primary focus at the G7 summit is on trade and he thinks a deal with Canada is achievable. "I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada,...

6m ago

'It's a danger zone': City taking action after parents demand safety changes outside two Scarborough schools

Just after the last school bell rings at St. John Henry Newman Catholic High School on Kingston Road in Scarborough, parents describe the scene outside the school in one sentence. "It's pure mayhem,"...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

