Statistics Canada says real GDP down 0.1 per cent in April as manufacturing slowed

Canadian flags are seen flying behind the National Archives building in Ottawa on Feb 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2025 8:50 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2025 8:59 am.

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged down 0.1 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector slowed.

The agency also says its advance estimate for May points to another 0.1 per cent decline for that month.

The pullback in April came as goods-producing industries fell 0.6 per cent, with manufacturing accounting for nearly all the decline.

The manufacturing sector was down 1.9 per cent in April, the largest drop since April 2021.

Durable goods manufacturing fell 2.2 per cent in April, while non-durable goods manufacturing dropped 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, services-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent for the month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to allow alcohol on 'pedal pubs'

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called 'pedal pubs' starting this summer, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned. The large multi-person bicycles feature a U-shaped bar powered...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

4h ago

Police working with Pride Toronto organizers to keep public safe

As the city gets into the festival spirit ahead of Pride weekend, Toronto police say they are working with organizers to make sure it's a successful -- and safe event. Despite Pride Toronto's decision...

13h ago

Toronto casino fined $350K after impromptu after-party breaks out on casino floor

A casino in north Toronto has been fined $350,000 for "multiple violations of provincial gaming standards" after an impromptu after-party broke out on the casino's gaming floor. The Alcohol and Gaming...

16h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to allow alcohol on 'pedal pubs'

The Ford government will allow alcohol to be served on so-called 'pedal pubs' starting this summer, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned. The large multi-person bicycles feature a U-shaped bar powered...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Pride festival weekend and Canada Day

It's the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. Canada Day events will also feature lots of fireworks this Tuesday. Click here for a list of what's open...

4h ago

Police working with Pride Toronto organizers to keep public safe

As the city gets into the festival spirit ahead of Pride weekend, Toronto police say they are working with organizers to make sure it's a successful -- and safe event. Despite Pride Toronto's decision...

13h ago

Toronto casino fined $350K after impromptu after-party breaks out on casino floor

A casino in north Toronto has been fined $350,000 for "multiple violations of provincial gaming standards" after an impromptu after-party broke out on the casino's gaming floor. The Alcohol and Gaming...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Rogers Stadium first looks: New concert venue to debut with Stray Kids, Coldplay

Take a sneak peak at the new Rogers Stadium as Michelle Mackey breaks down the venue, its features and which musical acts are set to perform.

42m ago

1:06
Pearson airport experiences temporary delays after network outage

Toronto's Pearson airport experienced temporary delays after a network outage briefly suspended operations and extended check-in wait times.

22h ago

1:11
Tractor-trailer rollover triggers fiery crash, blocking stretch of Hwy. 401

A tow truck driver hauling a tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 401 near Neilson Road in Scarborough causing a fiery, rollover of the trailer and resulting in a long stretch of blockage on the highway.

2:33
Much cooler Thursday with chance of rain

Temperature will drop on Thursday accompanied by a chance of rain ahead of the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:01
Denis Shapovalov continues to make an impact on and off the court

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov was just named the ambassador for Rogers First Set initiative. CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to him about the honour.
More Videos