Motorcyclist, 47, killed in collision after medical episode: police

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed after veering into a ditch and being ejected from his motorcycle in Clarington, according to Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

Officers say they found the man unresponsive at the side of the road near Concession Road 6 and Vickers Road around 1:20 p.m. on July 1.

Investigators say the crash was caused by a medical episode.

“The male was driving eastbound on Concession Road 6 when he gradually veered across the westbound lanes and into a ditch, where he was ejected,” DRPS said in a media release. “He had been reported missing earlier in the day by his family.”