Peel police seek witnesses, 2 young men in Mississauga crash that injured 5 including 4 children

Peel police investigate after a two vehicle crash in Mississauga on July 3, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 5, 2025 4:27 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for two young men in their late teens or early 20s who were involved in a crash on July 3 that seriously injured a woman and four children.

The crash involving a black Range Rover and a red Honda Civic occurred just after 4 p.m. at Ninth Line and Erin Centre Boulevard.

Police say the occupants of the Range Rover fled the scene “without making any attempt to check on the well-being of the individuals involved in the crash.”

Police say the woman and children are now in stable condition in hospital.

The two are described as young black men in their late teens or early to mid-20s, and they may have suffered injuries of their own in the crash.

Before the crash, investigators said the Range Rover was involved in an interaction some four kilometres away at a fitness centre near Highway 403 and Winston Churchill Boulevard and that a firearm may have been involved.

“It is believed that prior to the collision, the black Range Rover and an unidentified, newer model Red Ford Mustang travelled west along Unity Drive, then North on Ridgeway Drive to Eglinton Avenue, then west along Eglinton Avenue to Ninth Line and then North on Ninth Line,” police said in a release on Saturday.

Investigators are asking any motorists or bystanders who were in or near those areas between 3:50 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. and may have witnessed anything or come across the Range Rover, bearing an Ontario licence plate DERX431, or a red Ford Mustang to contact them.

