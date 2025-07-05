Toddler dead after drowning in St. Lawrence River near Kingston

Police say a toddler has died after drowning in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston, Ont., on Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Wolfe Island at around 9:30 a.m. after an unresponsive toddler was found in the river.

They say family members and first responders began life-saving measures and the toddler was brought to a trauma centre.

OPP say the child was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say they are not releasing any additional information out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPP.