3 in hospital after targeted assault on Calgary Stampede midway

Calgary police are investigating an assault on the Stampede grounds Tuesday that seriously injured three people.

Investigators say just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault near the Euroslide on the Calgary Stampede midway.

When police got to the scene, they found a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

A short time later, officers were called to two more reports of individuals in medical distress: a youth in the area of 17 Avenue SE and Macleod Trail and a man near Erlton Street SW and 27 Avenue SW.

The pair were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

EMS tells 660 NewsRadio all three people had injuries consistent with a knife or edged weapon.

Investigators now believe all three assaults are connected and targeted.

The suspects have not been identified or arrested.

Police say there were a number of witnesses saw the incident happen, and some may have recorded it on the cellphones.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say more information will be shared when it becomes available.