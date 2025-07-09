3 in hospital after targeted assault on Calgary Stampede midway

Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Lauryn Heintz

Posted July 9, 2025 8:20 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 12:00 pm.

Calgary police are investigating an assault on the Stampede grounds Tuesday that seriously injured three people.

Investigators say just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault near the Euroslide on the Calgary Stampede midway.

When police got to the scene, they found a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

A short time later, officers were called to two more reports of individuals in medical distress: a youth in the area of 17 Avenue SE and Macleod Trail and a man near Erlton Street SW and 27 Avenue SW.

The pair were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

EMS tells 660 NewsRadio all three people had injuries consistent with a knife or edged weapon.

Investigators now believe all three assaults are connected and targeted.

The suspects have not been identified or arrested.

Police say there were a number of witnesses saw the incident happen, and some may have recorded it on the cellphones.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage from the area at the time is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police say more information will be shared when it becomes available.

Top Stories

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

updated

43m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with voyeurism after drone allegedly captures women through condo windows

A man from Toronto is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly used drones to film two women in their condominium windows. The alleged incident occurred on March 1, 2025, in the area of Beverley...

1h ago

Four more charged in violent robberies targeting South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ victims in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged four additional suspects in connection with a string of violent robberies in Brampton that targeted South Asian individuals, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Between...

3h ago

