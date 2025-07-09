One dead, dozens sick in legionnaires’ disease outbreak in London, Ont.

This 2009 colorized 8000X electron micrograph image provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of gram-negative Legionella pneumophila bacteria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Janice Haney Carr.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2025 5:53 am.

Public health officials in London, Ont., say one person has died and more than 40 have become sick in an outbreak of legionnaires’ disease.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reports that most of the 43 cases were reported over the last week and are concentrated within a six-kilometre radius on the southeast side of the city.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious respiratory illness caused by the Legionella bacteria, which can lead to pneumonia. Symptoms may include a high fever and chills.

The health unit states that the bacteria are naturally found in water sources, such as water tanks and cooling towers, and is working to identify the source of the current outbreak.

A similar outbreak of the disease last year in London infected 30 people and led to two deaths. 

The health unit is reminding all business owners and property managers to regularly maintain and clean their cooling equipment to prevent future outbreaks.

Public Health Ontario says most cases of legionellosis in the province occur between June and September, with July typically seeing the highest case counts. 

It says legionella bacteria are “ubiquitous” in the environment, and most cases in Ontario are “sporadic and not linked to an identified outbreak.”

