Mattel introduces its first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes

This photo provided by Mattel, Inc., shows the new Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D). (Mattel, Inc. via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 9, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 12:05 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mattel has introduced its first Barbie representing a person with Type 1 diabetes, as part of wider efforts from the toy maker to increase inclusivity among its dolls.

In an announcement Tuesday, Mattel said it had partnered with Breakthrough T1D — a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF — to ensure that the design of the doll “truly captures the community.” That includes accessories that “accurately reflect the medical equipment” people with Type 1 diabetes may need, the California-based company noted.

“Visibility matters for everyone facing Type 1 diabetes,” Emily Mazreku, director of marketing strategy at Breakthrough T1D, said in an accompanying announcement. And as a mother who lives with Type 1 diabetes, she added, “it means everything to have Barbie helping the world see T1D and the incredible people who live with it.”

The new Barbie wears continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a device that tracks blood sugar levels, on her arm — while holding a phone displaying an accompanying app. She also has an insulin pump attached to her waist. And the doll carries a blue purse that can be used to carry other essential supplies or snacks on the go.

The Barbie’s outfit is blue, too — with polka dots on a matching top and skirt set. Mattel says that this color and design are nods to symbols for diabetes awareness.

This new doll “enables more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie,” Mattel wrote Tuesday, and is part of the company’s wider Fashionistas line committed to inclusivity. The line features Barbies with various skin tones, hair colors and textures, disabilities, body types and more. Previously-introduced Fashionistas include a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg and a Barbie with hearing aids. Mattel also introduced its first doll with Down syndrome in 2023.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 38.4 million Americans of all ages — amounting to about 11.6% of the U.S. population — were estimated to have diabetes as of 2021, the latest year with data available. About 2 million had Type 1 diabetes, including about 304,000 children and teens younger than 20.

Barbie’s new doll with Type 1 diabetes was also introduced at Breakthrough T1D’s 2025 Children’s Congress held in Washington, D.C. this week, where the organization is advocating for continued federal research funding. This year, Breakthrough T1D has been particularly focused on the Special Diabetes Program, which is currently set to expire in September.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

updated

44m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with voyeurism after drone allegedly captures women through condo windows

A man from Toronto is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly used drones to film two women in their condominium windows. The alleged incident occurred on March 1, 2025, in the area of Beverley...

1h ago

Four more charged in violent robberies targeting South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ victims in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged four additional suspects in connection with a string of violent robberies in Brampton that targeted South Asian individuals, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Between...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

updated

44m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with voyeurism after drone allegedly captures women through condo windows

A man from Toronto is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly used drones to film two women in their condominium windows. The alleged incident occurred on March 1, 2025, in the area of Beverley...

1h ago

Four more charged in violent robberies targeting South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ victims in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged four additional suspects in connection with a string of violent robberies in Brampton that targeted South Asian individuals, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Between...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

3h ago

2:45
Alleged terrorist activity by Quebec Canadian Armed Forces members

“They were recruiting,” said Cpl. Erique Gasse, RCMP media relations officer, about the three people charged in relation to alleged terrorist activity in Quebec involving active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

18h ago

2:16
Ontario Place waterpark, spa updated designs unveiled by Therme Canada

Therme Canada unveiled its updated designs for the controversial Ontario Place waterpark and spa expected to be built by 2029.

23h ago

0:40
Active Canadian soldiers among four charged in Quebec extremist plot: RCMP

The RCMP said four people have been charged, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for allegedly plotting a violent takeover of Quebec City.

2:59
Coldplay fans share mixed reviews of Rogers Stadium improvements

Some concertgoers were pleased to see new improvements made to direct crowds at the Rogers Stadium, while others say there's still more work to be done.

More Videos