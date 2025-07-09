Samsung unveils its new line of foldable devices at Unpacked

Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup on Wednesday, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the new Z Flip 7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event.

The Korean electronics company unveiled the upgrades — including a new version of their watch — in New York but also announced an expanded partnership with the Google to inject more artificial intelligence into its foldable lineup.

Here’s a quick look at each device announced:

A thinner Galaxy Fold 7

The Fold 7 is much thinner and lighter than its predecessors, coming in at 4.2mm (0.17 inch) thick when unfolded and 8.9mm folded.

It also weighs slightly less than half a pound, an impressive feat considering the company also added bigger screens than the Fold 6 — 6.5 inches to the exterior screen and 8 inches on the interior screen.

The battery capacity remains the same as the previous generation.

A 200 megapixel camera will act as the main camera and a 10 megapixel camera will extend along the frame of the phone, giving users a quick option to capture wide shots.

The Fold 7 will retail for $1,999. Pre-orders start today, and the device will hit shelves on July 25.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the FE

The flippable cousin of the Fold has an enlarged 4.1-inch top screen and folds down to just over half an inch.

It gets a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery but only maintains a 50 megapixel main camera.

A cheaper version of the phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was also announced. It’s a slightly smaller version — with a 6.7 inch screen — of its premium counterpart.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will retail for $1,099.99 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starts at $899.99. Pre-orders for the premium model start today and both models will be available generally on July 25.



