1 person dead after residential fire in Ajax, authorities investigating

Photo shows the scene of a fire in Ajax. (Karim Islam/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 12, 2025 6:20 pm.

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that took the life of one person in Ajax late Friday evening.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, emergency crews were initially called to a home in the area of Taunton Road East and Salem Road North at approximately 11:10 p.m. for reports of a man who was armed and threatening members of his family.

Officers arrived at the scene to an active fire in the residence.

Several people were safely removed from the house and neighbouring homes were evacuated, according to police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and are still working to determine the circumstances of their death.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene conducting an investigation. 

Top Stories

'Innocent bystander' caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police. Authorities say they received multiple...

1h ago

Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to 'fixing what's broken'

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she's recommitted to "fixing what's broken and building what matters." Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor...

5h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

10h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

12h ago

