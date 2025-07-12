1 person dead after residential fire in Ajax, authorities investigating

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that took the life of one person in Ajax late Friday evening.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, emergency crews were initially called to a home in the area of Taunton Road East and Salem Road North at approximately 11:10 p.m. for reports of a man who was armed and threatening members of his family.

Officers arrived at the scene to an active fire in the residence.

Several people were safely removed from the house and neighbouring homes were evacuated, according to police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and are still working to determine the circumstances of their death.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene conducting an investigation.