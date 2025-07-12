Quebecers are the happiest in Canada, P.E.I residents least happy, survey finds

People wave flags during a Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day event in Montreal, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted July 12, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 7:23 am.

MONTREAL — A new poll by Leger has found that Quebec residents are the happiest in Canada.

The web survey of nearly 40,000 Canadians found that Quebecers rated their happiness at an average of 72.4 out of 100, which is well above the national average.

New Brunswick followed Quebec with an average of 70.2, while Manitoba and Prince Edward Island finished at the bottom of the list.

Mississauga, Ont. had the highest happiness rating of the 10 largest cities, while Toronto was lowest.

Montreal finished second in the category.

The survey found that 49 per cent of respondents said their happiness level was unchanged over the past year, while 23 per cent said they were happier and 28 per cent said they were less happy.

“These results reveal a population that is both resilient and tested, affected by everyday uncertainty and challenges,” Leger’s executive summary read. “Happiness, while holding its ground overall, shows signs of fragility.”

The survey found that people in the 18-to-24 and 24-to-34-year-old categories were more likely to report improved feelings of well-being, even if their overall happiness score remained below the national average.

In contrast, people in the 35-to-44 and 45-to-54 age brackets were more likely to report that their happiness had deteriorated.

“There is a sense of well-being emerging among younger age groups,” the summary read. “However, this also highlights the importance of supporting adults in mid-life, who are more vulnerable to the pressures of working life.”

Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador were the three provinces with happiness levels above the national average of 68.7. They were followed, in descending order, by Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and P.E.I. The territories were not included in the survey.

In the survey of the 10 largest cities, Mississauga and Montreal finished ahead of Hamilton, Calgary, Brampton, Ottawa, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto, in that order.

Women reported slightly higher happiness levels than men, at 69.4 versus 68.0.

Leger says the overall results confirm “a level of happiness that is relatively high but stagnant or even slightly down compared to the pre-pandemic period.”

To get the results, Leger surveyed 39,841 Canadians aged 18 and up between March 31 and April 13.

Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

27m ago

Police to host town hall in Quadeville, Ont., after attack on eight-year-old girl

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal. Police...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

2h ago

Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep the doors open

The Northball Athletics basketball program, run by the not-for-profit United Scarborough Initiative, faces soaring operational costs.

14m ago

Top Stories

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

27m ago

Police to host town hall in Quadeville, Ont., after attack on eight-year-old girl

Ontario Provincial Police are set to host a town hall in Quadeville, Ont., this evening to answer questions from residents about an attack on an eight-year-old child that was initially linked to an animal. Police...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

2h ago

Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep the doors open

The Northball Athletics basketball program, run by the not-for-profit United Scarborough Initiative, faces soaring operational costs.

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

15h ago

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.

15h ago

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

2:26
Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canada in new letter to Carney

U.S. President Trump is once again threatening Canada with major tariffs, stating in a new letter penned to Carney he would be willing to lower the tariffs if his needs on stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. are met.

1:36
Payment issue at TTC fare gates resolved

Thousands of TTC riders were left frustrated for the past two mornings after a glitch in the system caused gates not to open for those using their debit, credit or mobile devices to pay.
More Videos