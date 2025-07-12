Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend.

Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on Friday, five days after another 16-year-old surrendered to police in connection with the incident.

Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on July 5, where they found Sarr inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds. The 14-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Neither of the accused in the case can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators say the stabbing happened just steps away from Woodbine Beach Park, where a weekend-long cultural festival was being held and that there were “literally hundreds of people” who were in the area at the time. Police say anyone who has not spoken with police is asked to contact them as the investigation is ongoing.