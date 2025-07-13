Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York.

Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.