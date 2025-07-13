Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park
Posted July 13, 2025 7:10 am.
Last Updated July 13, 2025 7:11 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York.
Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information was immediately available.