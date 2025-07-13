Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 13, 2025 7:10 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2025 7:11 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York.

Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Innocent bystander' caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police. Authorities say they received multiple...

13h ago

Man accused of threatening TTC driver with a knife

Police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of threatening a TTC bus driver with a knife, authorities say. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened back in May 2025 in North...

7h ago

Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to 'fixing what's broken'

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she's recommitted to "fixing what's broken and building what matters." Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor...

17h ago

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401, common law partner charged with murder

A 60-year-old man is facing a murder charge after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound portion of Highway 401 in Pickering. Toronto police say 67-year-old Yuk Kwan Chu...

6m ago

Top Stories

'Innocent bystander' caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police. Authorities say they received multiple...

13h ago

Man accused of threatening TTC driver with a knife

Police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of threatening a TTC bus driver with a knife, authorities say. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened back in May 2025 in North...

7h ago

Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to 'fixing what's broken'

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she's recommitted to "fixing what's broken and building what matters." Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor...

17h ago

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401, common law partner charged with murder

A 60-year-old man is facing a murder charge after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound portion of Highway 401 in Pickering. Toronto police say 67-year-old Yuk Kwan Chu...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

The co-founders of the Northball Athletics basketball program are launching a crowdfunding effort and a volunteer recruitment drive to sustain the initiative at its north Scarborough location. Nick Westoll reports.
3:06
Stretch of heat expected to last until Thursday

Hot temperatures are expected to hit the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.
0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

More Videos