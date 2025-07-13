Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto and areas north

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and several areas north of the city.

Environment Canada says conditions will remain favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms until Sunday evening.

The national weather service says slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could drop as much as 50 mm in some areas, as well as nickel-sized hail and strong wind gusts.

“Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility,” says Environment Canada. “Don’t drive through flooded roadways.”

The watch also extends to Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

Toronto and all of southern Ontario are currently into the third day of a heat warning, with forecast highs of between 29 and 32 C, with the humidex making it feel like 40.

“The heat is expected to ease somewhat Monday with hotter and more humid conditions returning on Tuesday,” said the national weather service.