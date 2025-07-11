Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week.

Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting Friday, with Saturday being the hottest day as humidex values climb to between 35 and 40.

There will be little relief from the heat at night as temperatures are forecast to be in the high teens and low 20s for at least the next five days.

“A shift in the weather pattern on Thursday will likely end this multi-day period of heat and humidity,” the national weather service said.

The City of Toronto says the following outdoor pools will remain open until 11:45 p.m. on Friday:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool at Christie Pits Park

Fairbank Memorial Swimming Pool

Halbert Park (until 9 p.m.)

McGregor Park Community Centre

Monarch Park

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

Smithfield Park

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

There was no indication if the extended hours would continue throughout the weekend.

Health officials caution that the warm, humid temperatures present health risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include headache, nausea, dizziness, and intense fatigue.

Toronto health officials say there were at least 42 heat-related emergency room visits during the last heat event at the end of June.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration,” Environment Canada warned. “Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

The heat warning currently extends from Windsor in the south up to Barrie in the north and Ottawa in the west.

This is the third heat warning issued for southern Ontario this summer, including extreme heat that broke records in June.