The Big Story

How will the massive spending cuts being proposed by Ottawa impact you?

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is pictured from the West Gate in Ottawa on May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 14, 2025 7:25 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 7:42 am.

The civil service in Ottawa is bracing for layoffs. It comes after Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was tasked with finding $25-billion in savings to offset the biggest increase in defense spending in a generation.

So how does that play in to our federal government’s massive deficit? And how does that trickle down to you?

Mike Eppel, host of In This Economy?!, speaks with Dr. Wayne Petrozzi, professor emeritus in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

1m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

9m ago

Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week. In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant...

13h ago

Deal reached in CN Tower labour dispute, restaurant operations to resume Tuesday

An agreement has been reached in the nearly two-week labour dispute at the CN Tower, with restaurant operations at the Toronto landmark resuming on Tuesday. Hospitality workers voted to ratify the tentative...

42m ago

