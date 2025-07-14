How will the massive spending cuts being proposed by Ottawa impact you?

The civil service in Ottawa is bracing for layoffs. It comes after Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was tasked with finding $25-billion in savings to offset the biggest increase in defense spending in a generation.

So how does that play in to our federal government’s massive deficit? And how does that trickle down to you?

Mike Eppel, host of In This Economy?!, speaks with Dr. Wayne Petrozzi, professor emeritus in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Toronto Metropolitan University.