Toronto woman charged in suspected hate-motivated assault involving hijab-wearing victim

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2025 5:29 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault involving Islamophobic remarks made toward a woman wearing a hijab.

The incident occurred on July 10, around 2:10 p.m., in the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road in North York. According to investigators, the accused allegedly approached the victim, made Islamophobic comments, and then physically assaulted her.

Roxanne Ingram, 52, of Toronto, has been charged with assault and breach of probation. She appeared in court on July 11.

Police confirmed the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact investigators.

