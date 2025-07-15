2 arrested for dragging dog outside vehicle while leashed to second dog inside

A man and woman from Toronto are facing animal cruelty charges following calls to police from bystanders after they saw the duo allegedly mistreating two dogs.

Police responded to calls in the Yonge Street and North York Boulevard area around 1 p.m. on Monday.

They allege that a man and woman were in a moving vehicle with two dogs. The dogs were on a single leash connected to the collar of each dog.

The vehicle stopped and the woman took one of the dogs out while it was still attached to the leash, shut the door with the dog outside and then got back into the vehicle.

The vehicle began to move and the dog outside was dragged alongside it, while the dog inside was being pulled by the force.

Bystanders who saw them stopped the vehicle and called police.

The dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic and treated for their injuries.

Mohammad Saberi Kamareh and Farimah Saghari Toyserkani, both 54, are facing a total of six counts of willfully causing unnecessary pain/ suffering or injury to an animal.

They were both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

No further information regarding the condition of the dogs is available at this time.