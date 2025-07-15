Driver charged after rollover crash on Highway 6 near Cambridge

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 6 North. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident involved two vehicles and resulted in minor injuries. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 15, 2025 10:04 am.

A 27-year-old Brampton resident has been charged with careless driving following a two-vehicle rollover collision on Highway 6 near Cambridge early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on July 14 in the westbound lanes of Highway 6 North. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the incident involved two vehicles and resulted in minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene, and traffic was temporarily disrupted. All lanes have since reopened.

Cambridge OPP confirmed that one driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving in connection with the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

