Disney sues Hong Kong company it says is selling illegal Mickey Mouse jewelry

FILE - Mickey Mouse balloons are displayed at Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted July 16, 2025 4:53 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 6:21 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday sued a Hong Kong jewelry company it accuses of selling illegal Mickey Mouse jewelry.

The international media and entertainment conglomerate filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles against the Red Earth Group, which sells jewelry online under the name Satéur.

Disney says the marketing and branding of the rings, necklaces and earrings in Satéur’s “Mickey 1928 Collection” violate its trademark rights and that the Hong Kong company is deliberately trying to fool customers into thinking the pieces are official Disney merchandise.

Satéur, the suit alleges, “intends to present Mickey Mouse as its own brand identifier for its jewelry merchandise and “seeks to trade on the recognizability of the Mickey Mouse trademarks and consumers’ affinity for Disney and its iconic ambassador Mickey Mouse.”

A message seeking comment from representatives of the Red Earth Group was not immediately answered.

The lawsuit is indicative of Disney’s dogged efforts to protect its intellectual property from unauthorized appropriation. Although the earliest version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain last year after Disney’s copyright expired, the company still holds trademark rights to the character.

Lawyers for Disney argue in the suit that Red Earth’s online marketing efforts “extensively trade on the Mickey Mouse trademarks and the Disney brand” with language that includes describing the jewelry as great for “Disney enthusiasts.”

Such tactics indicate Red Earth was “intentionally trying to confuse consumers,” the lawsuit says. The impression created, it says, “suggests, at a minimum, a partnership or collaboration with Disney.”

The earliest depiction of Mickey Mouse, who first appeared publicly in the film short “Steamboat Willie” in 1928, are now in the U.S. public domain. The widely publicized moment was considered a landmark in iconography going public.

The lawsuit alleges that Red Earth and Satéur are trying to use that status as a “ruse” to suggest the jewelry is legal, by dubbing it the “Mickey 1928 Collection” and saying it is being sold in tribute to the mouse’s first appearance.

The centerpiece of the collection, the suit says, is a piece of jewelry marketed as the “Satéur Mickey 1928 Classique Ring,” which has a Steamboat Willie charm sitting on the band holding a synthetic stone.

But there is an essential difference between copyright — which protects works of art — and trademark — which protects a company’s brand.

Even if a character is in the public domain, it cannot be used on merchandise in a way that suggests it is from the company with the trademark, as Disney alleges Red Earth is doing.

“Disney remains committed to guarding against unlawful trademark infringement and protecting consumers from confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey Mouse and our other iconic characters,” Disney said in a statement Wednesday.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Red Earth selling the jewelry or trading on Disney’s trademark in any other way, along with monetary damages to be determined later.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

4h ago

Suspect wanted in downtown Toronto stabbing previously convicted in Danzig shooting

Toronto police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core was previously convicted in connection to one of the worst mass shootings...

5h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

8h ago

Suspect wanted for alleged hate-motivated assault near Junction Triangle

A suspect is wanted after police say a male was pushed off his bike in an alleged hate-motivated assault near the Junction Triangle. Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

4h ago

Suspect wanted in downtown Toronto stabbing previously convicted in Danzig shooting

Toronto police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core was previously convicted in connection to one of the worst mass shootings...

5h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

8h ago

Suspect wanted for alleged hate-motivated assault near Junction Triangle

A suspect is wanted after police say a male was pushed off his bike in an alleged hate-motivated assault near the Junction Triangle. Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West and Symington Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

4h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

8h ago

0:24
Man wanted in connection to stabbing at Yonge and Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas.

9h ago

0:46
114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh killed in hit-and-run

Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the oldest marathon runner and the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon, has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday.

11h ago

2:59
Heat wave continues, showers possible Wednesday

The heat wave continues until at least Friday with thunderstorms possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos