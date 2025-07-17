Eliminating interprovincial trade barriers would add 30K annual housing starts: CMHC

New homes are built in Ottawa on Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2025 10:08 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 12:11 pm.

A new analysis by the national housing agency estimates Canada could add 30,000 more housing starts annually by eliminating interprovincial trade barriers.

That would push the total number of annual housing starts close to 280,000 over time, which would represent a “meaningful step towards fixing Canada’s housing supply gap,” Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said in a report Thursday.

CMHC chief economist Mathieu Laberge said to achieve this, Canada must reduce interprovincial constraints holding back west-to-east transportation infrastructure, which would help maximize the use of domestic materials across the country.

“Removing the barriers creates this general economic wealth that would make it easier to trade across partners in a country,” Laberge said in an interview.

“That would raise the economy, make it stronger overall, and that would benefit housing construction as a result.”

He said fewer interprovincial trade barriers would strengthen the economy in several ways by driving up demand for home ownership, including through a stronger overall economy, a lower unemployment rate and higher household incomes.

“Since increased income is expected to increase demand for home ownership, housing supply must increase to at least match the increase in demand in order to maintain or improve affordability,” the report said.

“It is also expected that the average rent will go up 3.1 per cent, about half the increase in incomes. Rental housing market affordability will improve since incomes will be growing faster than rents.”

The report’s projections would represent close to 15 per cent of the additional housing supply needed annually over the next decade to return to pre-pandemic affordability levels, according to recent CMHC estimates.

Last month, CMHC said up to 4.8 million new homes will need to be built over the next decade to restore affordability levels last seen in 2019 based on projected demand. That would mean between 430,000 and 480,000 new housing units are needed per year across the ownership and rental markets by 2035 — around double the current pace of home construction in Canada.

CMHC projects an average of 245,000 starts annually over the next 10 years under current conditions.

Eliminating interprovincial trade barriers was a focal point of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s campaign during the spring federal election, when he vowed to create “free trade by Canada Day.”

His government has since passed Bill C-5, an omnibus bill that reduces federal restrictions on interprovincial trade while speeding up permitting for large infrastructure projects.

Experts have said that law is only the first step of the process as it deals with red tape put up by the federal government, rather than rules set by the provinces, which have the most authority in this area.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has estimated that existing internal trade hurdles cost the economy some $200 billion a year.

“There are a number of trade barriers that prevent the movement of either resources or labour in the residential construction industry,” Laberge said.

“There are, for example, different standards for different inputs to the residential construction industry … The flip side is the labour side, the service side, where we do see that some of the agreements still isolate residential construction labour.”

Laberge’s report cited a survey by Statistics Canada showing close to half of Canadian construction firms blame distance and transportation costs as the main reasons for not purchasing goods or services from suppliers in another province or territory.

They also say provincial or territorial tax laws are part of the problem, in addition to difficulties obtaining permits and licenses, among other challenges.

The report said Canada has “ample domestic production” of core construction resources, noting it is a net exporter of materials such as wood, aluminum, iron and steel.

“That means the country doesn’t use all that it produces, and a significant share of our domestic production could be redirected towards residential construction in Canada,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

0m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

50m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

0m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

50m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a stretch,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

2h ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

3h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

5h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

16h ago

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

22h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.
More Videos