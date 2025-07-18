TTC fare inspectors will have new look, job titles starting Sunday

The TTC is hoping its fare inspectors will command a bit more respect with a makeover that includes new uniforms and a new job title.

Starting Sunday, July 20, the inspectors will be known as Provincial Offences Officers and will don new uniforms consisting of grey shirts and vests identifying them by their new titles.

The changes come after a 2019 Auditor’s General report found that an enhanced inspection presence could increase fare compliance.

A TTC audit in 2023 found as much as $140 million is lost to fare evasion every year.

“This rebrand is another in a series of ongoing steps the TTC has taken to recoup lost revenue,” the TTC said in a release Friday.

Despite the change in appearance and their new job titles, the job will remain the same — they will continue to be responsible for fare compliance, education, and providing customer service across the system, the TTC said.

“They will continue to request proof of payment and could issue tickets to customers who have not paid the proper fare,” the TTC stressed.

Tickets for fare evasion range from $235 to $425.

“This transition to Provincial Offences Officers is one of several initiatives that we have rolled out recently to encourage fare compliance,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali.

“We remind customers that when they choose not to pay their fare, it impacts our ability to increase service and keep fare prices low.”

Last year the TTC began eliminating the ‘no-tap’ fare gates at subway stations to capture lost fares.

The TTC also introduced plain clothes inspectors across the system, hired more fare inspectors and introduced body-worn cameras and mobile ticketing.