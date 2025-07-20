1 woman in custody, 1 man sought in downtown robbery

A woman is in custody, and police are searching for a man after someone was robbed in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

Toronto police say a man and a woman met up with a third person in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area on July 3.

The three went to a bar in the area and became involved in an altercation. The victim managed to get away, but the man and woman caught up with them a few blocks away at College Street, where the woman allegedly stole the victim’s money with the help of the man.

Police say no one was physically hurt in the incident.

Shanika Richards, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

Police are searching for a man described as being 25 to 30 years old with a medium build. He was last season wearing a black and yellow tracksuit, black sunglasses, white shoes and a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap.