1 woman in custody, 1 man sought in downtown robbery

Photos of a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation on July 4, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 20, 2025 8:44 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2025 8:54 pm.

A woman is in custody, and police are searching for a man after someone was robbed in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

Toronto police say a man and a woman met up with a third person in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area on July 3.

The three went to a bar in the area and became involved in an altercation. The victim managed to get away, but the man and woman caught up with them a few blocks away at College Street, where the woman allegedly stole the victim’s money with the help of the man.

Police say no one was physically hurt in the incident.

Shanika Richards, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

Police are searching for a man described as being 25 to 30 years old with a medium build. He was last season wearing a black and yellow tracksuit, black sunglasses, white shoes and a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Missing Canadian girl found dead in NY state, no sign of possible abduction as father claimed: police

The death of a 9-year-old girl whose father initially reported she was missing and possibly abducted is being investigated amid “inconsistencies” in his account, police said Sunday after the girl's...

1h ago

One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora. Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports...

2h ago

Teen seriously injured in crash between vehicle and scooter

A teenager was seriously injured following a crash between a vehicle and a scooter in Markham. Police in York Region say the crash occurred at 14th Avenue and Box Grove Bypass, south of Highway 407,...

40m ago

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

6h ago

Top Stories

Missing Canadian girl found dead in NY state, no sign of possible abduction as father claimed: police

The death of a 9-year-old girl whose father initially reported she was missing and possibly abducted is being investigated amid “inconsistencies” in his account, police said Sunday after the girl's...

1h ago

One person injured in Aurora stabbing; 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Aurora. Police in York Region were called to a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington Street West, near Yonge Street, just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports...

2h ago

Teen seriously injured in crash between vehicle and scooter

A teenager was seriously injured following a crash between a vehicle and a scooter in Markham. Police in York Region say the crash occurred at 14th Avenue and Box Grove Bypass, south of Highway 407,...

40m ago

14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of woman, 71, in North York plaza

A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old Toronto woman, police say. According to investigators, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji had just...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Police arrest 14-year-old wanted in North York murder

A 14-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

7h ago

2:35
Community investment sought for Brampton housing project

A non-profit is reaching out to the community to help with a new supportive and affordable housing project in Brampton – not through donations, but through investments. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

23h ago

2:35
Gazan students say visa delays preventing them from studying in Canada

A Palestinian valedictorian in Gaza fears losing her scholarship in Canada after her visa application was on hold since last year, telling OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley that all she is asking for is equal treatment for students from other areas at risk.

20h ago

2:35
Toronto celebrates Biidaasige Park with weekend-long grand opening

Biidaasige Park is the newest City of Toronto park and residents have been invited to take in the new space during a weekend-long celebration. As Nick Westoll reports, it's part of a major and ongoing transformation of the Port Lands.
More Videos