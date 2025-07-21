CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at a mail processing facility in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers recently seized more than 23 kilograms of Catha edulis—commonly known as khat—that had arrived from the United Kingdom. A spokesperson said the controlled substance was discovered during an inspection of incoming international parcels.

Importing, exporting, or possessing khat, a leafy plant native to the East African region and the Arabian Peninsula, is illegal in Canada.

When chewed, khat acts as a stimulant, producing effects similar to amphetamines, including increased alertness, euphoria, and in some cases, aggressive behaviour or insomnia.

The active ingredients in khat—cathinone and cathine—are classified as controlled substances under Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Canada classifies it as a drug with no accepted medical use and potential health risks.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the seizure, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the University of Hertfordshire, there were thirteen deaths in the UK occurring in 2004-2009 associated with khat consumption. All of the deceased were males, and four deaths resulted from the physiopathological consequences of long-term khat use.