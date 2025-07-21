CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Khat is a flowering evergreen shrub that is abused for its stimulant-like effect. Khat has two active ingredients, cathine and cathinone. Photo: CBSA/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 21, 2025 12:19 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 12:33 pm.

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at a mail processing facility in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers recently seized more than 23 kilograms of Catha edulis—commonly known as khat—that had arrived from the United Kingdom. A spokesperson said the controlled substance was discovered during an inspection of incoming international parcels.

Importing, exporting, or possessing khat, a leafy plant native to the East African region and the Arabian Peninsula, is illegal in Canada.

When chewed, khat acts as a stimulant, producing effects similar to amphetamines, including increased alertness, euphoria, and in some cases, aggressive behaviour or insomnia.

The active ingredients in khat—cathinone and cathine—are classified as controlled substances under Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Canada classifies it as a drug with no accepted medical use and potential health risks.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the seizure, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the University of Hertfordshire, there were thirteen deaths in the UK occurring in 2004-2009 associated with khat consumption. All of the deceased were males, and four deaths resulted from the physiopathological consequences of long-term khat use.

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

1h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

2h ago

Two suspected drownings under investigation in Prince Edward County

Two suspected drownings in Prince Edward County over the weekend have prompted investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The first incident occurred late on Saturday night, July 19, when...

1h ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

4h ago

