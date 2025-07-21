Peel police probe into street racing, stunt driving results in over 130 arrests, 2,100 charges

File Photo: Photo by iStrfry , Marcus

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 21, 2025 2:33 pm.

Over 130 suspects will now be racing to contact their lawyers after they were arrested in a street racing and stunt driving probe led by Peel Regional Police.

Investigators say they laid over 2,100 total charges in Project Erase (Eliminating Racing Activities on Streets Everywhere) — an annual operation that targets hotspot locations across the Greater Toronto Area.

The investigation, which took place between May and June 2025, led to the seizure of nearly 100 vehicles and over 130 people charged, Peel police said in a release on Monday.

Of the charges, 86 were for stunt driving and 125 for unnecessary noise.

In one instance, on May 17, officers say they observed a driver travelling at 209 km/hr. The driver was charged with stunt driving.

A day later, investigators say a collision occurred when the driver of a silver vehicle ran a red light and struck a pickup truck, causing it to flip onto its roof.

“Both vehicles were present at a street racing event,” police allege.

The driver of the silver vehicle was charged with dangerous operation, stunt driving, and racing a motor vehicle.

“Street racing is illegal and puts lives at risk,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews. “Through initiatives like Project ERASE, Peel Regional Police are committed to curbing dangerous driving behaviours that threaten the safety of our roads. Our officers remain vigilant around the clock and will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to street racing and aggressive driving.”

