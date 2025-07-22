2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway near Markham Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic reporter Kyle Hocking flew over the scene in Chopper 680 and reports the driver of a sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle. A tractor-trailer and an SUV were also involved in the crash.

The OPP said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries but it’s not yet known which vehicles they were in.

Police had shut down the express lanes between Morningside Avenue and McCowan Road but the area has since reopened to traffic.