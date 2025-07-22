Regina, Saskatoon see air quality warnings as wildfire smoke blankets Saskatchewan

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s two largest cities are among the many communities across the province affected by air quality warnings today.

Environment Canada says much of the province is currently dealing with poor conditions, with Saskatoon expected to experience an air quality health index rating of over 10 through Wednesday.

The agency also says the provincial capital of Regina is expected to see very high-risk conditions by Tuesday night.

The warnings across Saskatchewan come as the province is currently dealing with 49 wildfires, 14 of which are considered not contained.

Wildfire smoke is still affecting central and northern Saskatchewan, with Environment Canada saying Buffalo Narrows will see the air quality health index remain at the “very high risk” rating of over 10 heading into Wednesday.

Smoke from wildfires is also blanketing Manitoba, with Winnipeg and Brandon forecasted to see an air quality health index rating of over 10 by Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press