Man arrested in Whitby after barricading himself with knife during probation breach

A crime scene is seen involving the Durham Regional Police Service. Photo: DRPS HANDOUT.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2025 1:20 pm.

A 27-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly barricading himself inside a Whitby home while armed with a knife, in what authorities say was a serious breach of court-ordered conditions.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a residence near Chestnut Street East and Perry Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, following reports of an unwanted person on the property.

When officers arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home with a knife. Investigators say the man was under court conditions to stay away from both the residence and its occupant.

After a tense standoff, police said the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

The accused, Jordan Wheeler, 27, of no fixed address, is facing eight counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Police also confirmed that Wheeler was wanted on several unrelated charges at the time of his arrest.

He was held for a bail hearing.

