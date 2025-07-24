Psychiatrists testify in fitness hearing of man accused in Vancouver festival attack

Debris is seen on East 43rd Avenue in Vancouver, where a vehicle drove into crowd at a Lapu Lapu Day festival the night before, on Sunday April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2025 7:31 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 8:25 pm.

VANCOUVER — Two forensic psychiatrists have concluded their testimony at a hearing to determine if the man accused of killing 11 people at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival is fit to stand trial.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo faces 11 counts of second-degree murder and for allegedly driving an SUV through a crowded street at the Filipino festival on April 26.

Dr. Robert Lacroix and Dr. Rakesh Lamba were called as expert witnesses in the fitness hearing, but a sweeping publication ban prevents the testimony from being reported.

A media consortium that includes The Canadian Press is making a challenge to the publication ban which will be heard at a later date.

The ban, which was supported by prosecutors, says evidence arising at the hearing will not be publishable until the ban is lifted or after the end of a criminal trial.

However, the outcome of the fitness hearing as well as the names and roles of witnesses is allowed to be reported.

The consortium’s lawyer, Daniel Coles, has said he would continue to argue for the ban to be lifted.

While the evidence portion of the fitness hearing concluded on Thursday, legal arguments and the ruling on Lo’s fitness have been delayed while a separate case that is potentially relevant to his situation plays out in Canada’s highest court.

Legal arguments in Lo’s fitness hearing will be made at a later date.

Vancouver police announced Tuesday that prosecutors had approved three additional second-degree murder charges against Lo, bringing the total count to 11, matching the number of people who died in the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

1h ago

NHL says acquitted players 'ineligible' to play in league pending further review

The NHL says five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were acquitted Thursday on all charges after a high-profile sexual assault trial are ineligible to play in the league while it...

1h ago

Toronto Public health warns of Hep A exposure at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in an employee working at Earls Kitchen and Bar at 601 King Street West. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being...

4h ago

'Staff error' to blame after NDP mistakenly sends out press release saying Hockey Canada players convicted

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says a staff error is to blame after a London MPP mistakenly sent out a press release saying that the five Hockey Canada players who had been accused of sexual assault had...

4h ago

