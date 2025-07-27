Brampton man, 24, charged in re-vinning operation, $56K worth of stolen property recovered

A Brampton man was apprehended last week in connection with an ongoing police investigation involving trailers that are believed to have been re-vined.

According to Peel Regional Police, 24-year-old Satwinder Singh was arrested on July 22 and charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime and six counts of tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number.

Investigators say they located six trailers on July 11 at an outdoor storage facility in Caledon, Ont.

“The investigation revealed that the space had been rented by Satwinder Singh, and all six trailers had been re-vined,” police wrote in a press release issued Sunday. “Inside, officers discovered approximately $56,000 worth of stolen property that had been previously reported to police.”

Singh was subsequently arrested and then released on an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.