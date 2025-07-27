OPP investigating drowning of 3-year-old near Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a three-year-old drowned in the community of Long Sault on Saturday.

Police say emergency services were called out to Mille Roches Beach around 5:45 p.m. regarding a child who had no vital signs.

They say off-duty medical professionals were attempting to resuscitate the child.

Police say the child was rushed to hospital and despite life-saving efforts, the three-year-old died.

The child’s identity is not being released out of respect for the family.

Long Sault is located about 15 kilometres west of Cornwall, Ont.

Provincial police have been raising awareness for drowning prevention as the number of drownings in eastern Ontario this year is more than double what it was by this time in 2024.

Last week, a three-year-old child drowned at Sandbanks Provincial Park while playing with family members in a shallow area of water.