Man seriously injured in Little Italy stabbing; suspect sought

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Little Italy.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near College Street and Palmerston Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s, with blond/balding hair and black-rimmed glasses, and at the time was wearing a kilt without a shirt.

It’s not clear if the person stabbed and the suspect knew each other.