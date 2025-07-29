Canadian Tire lays off part of its workforce, company says

Canadian Tire has laid off an unknown percentage of its corporate workforce, the company has confirmed.

In a statement to CityNews, the company said it has eliminated some corporate roles and expanded others as a part of their transformation to “better compete in a new era of retail.”

No store roles are affected by the layoffs.

“While these changes are difficult, they are necessary to ensure that we remain a strong retailer, job creator, and contributor to the Canadian economy well into the future.”

When asked by CityNews, Canadian Tire would not share how many staff had been laid off at this point or which roles were affected.