Suspect arrested after cannabis dispensary robbed at knifepoint: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 29, 2025 11:19 am.

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a suspect after a cannabis dispensary was robbed at knifepoint earlier this month.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the Front and York streets area on Saturday, July 19, at around 6:19 p.m.

Investigators say a lone masked suspect entered the store and pulled out a knife, demanding cannabis.

He fled with a quantity of the product.

On Friday, July 25, the suspect was located and arrested.

Rocco Teodosio Vietri, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery with offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and fail to comply with probation.

