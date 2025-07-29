Montreal got a dose of Hollywood sparkle this week, as former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reportedly seen sharing a date night with pop star Katy Perry.

According to TMZ, the pair stopped by Montreal restaurant, Le Violon, on Monday night to share a meal together.

Perry, who split up with long-time partner and actor Orlando Bloom in June, is currently on the Canadian leg of her Lifetimes tour with a recent performance in Winnipeg and stops in Ottawa on Tuesday night, Montreal on Wednesday, followed by Québec City on Thursday and two shows in Toronto on Aug. 5 and 6.

Perry’s most recent album, 143, was released in September 2024 as a follow-up to the 2020 album Smile.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation on Aug. 2, 2023, after 18 years of marriage. Together, they have three children.

Trudeau resigned as Prime Minister and Canada’s Liberal Party leader on Jan. 6, 2025, and remained in office until the current Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was sworn in.