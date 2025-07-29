Starmer says UK will recognize Palestinian state unless Israel agrees ceasefire, ends Gaza suffering

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a statement inside No. 10 Downing Street on the day the cabinet was recalled to discuss the situation in Gaza, in London, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Toby Melville, Pool Photo via AP)

By Jill Lawless And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted July 29, 2025 12:04 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2025 12:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, allows the U.N. to bring in aid and takes other steps toward long-term peace, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday.

Starmer, who is under mounting domestic pressure over the issue as scenes of hunger in Gaza horrify many Britons, convened a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. It came after he discussed the situation in Gaza with President Donald Trump during a meeting in Scotland on Monday.

The president told reporters he didn’t mind Starmer “taking a position” on statehood.

Starmer said after the meeting that Britain will recognize a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.

“And this includes allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank,” he said.

He also repeated U.K. demands that Hamas release all the hostages it holds, agree to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.”

Starmer said in a televised statement that his government will assess in September “how far the parties have met these steps” before making a final decision on recognition.

Britain has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.

But Starmer said Tuesday Britain was willing to take the step because “the very idea of a two-state solution is reducing and feels further away today than it has for many years.”

He said that despite the set of conditions he set out, Britain believes that “statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.”

Pressure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood has mounted since French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will become the first major Western power to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

More than 250 of the 650 lawmakers in the House of Commons have signed a letter urging the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, including a dozen in Europe. Macron’s announcement last week make France is the first Group of Seven country and the largest European nation to take that step.

France welcomed Britain’s announcement.

″The United Kingdom is joining the momentum created by France for the recognition of the state of Palestine,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted on X.

___

Associated Press Writer Angela Charlton contributed to this story.

Jill Lawless And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press




