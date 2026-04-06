Instagram ads for counterfeit cash led to crime ring bust: Halton police

Halton Regional Police Service investigators say suspects in a counterfeit currency ring first attracted the attention of authorities through two public Instagram accounts that advertised the bogus cash.

In a release Monday, Halton police said Project Mirage started in August 2025 when investigators with the Financial Crimes Unit became aware of the Instagram accounts.

Intrigued scrollers who clicked the links on the accounts were led to online stores offering the sale of various counterfeit currency bundles under the guise of “film prop money,” police said, adding that orders processed through credit cards were later shipped across Canada.

Some of the fake cash was allegedly linked to several frauds across the Greater Toronto Area (including Halton) and detectives identified several suspects behind the accounts selling the counterfeit money.

“Investigators estimate that the counterfeit operation generated more than $60,000 in online sales before being disrupted by police,” the release adds.

On March 31, 2026, officers executed search warrants at three residences in Toronto. Several vehicles were also searched.

Multiple arrests were made and police laid nearly two dozen charges.

Counterfeit money wasn’t all they allegedly seized. Police say they also found a gold bar, 13 cellular phones, laptops, and 12.6 ounces of cocaine, two ounces of MDMA, six ounces of methamphetamine and 80 Xanax tablets.

Illegal drugs allegedly seized by Halton police. Halton Regional Police.

Rafi Ahmed, 23, Shafi Ahmed, 24, Levente Glonczi, 21, and David Ho, 29, all of Toronto, face charges of fraud over $5,000, uttering counterfeit money and advertising and dealing in counterfeit money.

Jason Ho, 31, and Thanh Bui, 29, both of Toronto, face possession for the purpose of trafficking charges related to the seized drugs.