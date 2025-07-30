Sentencing submissions expected today for girl in deadly Toronto swarming attack

Kenneth Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2025 5:58 am.

Sentencing submissions are expected today for a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man.

The teen was one of eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 who were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Lee.

The other seven girls pleaded guilty to lesser charges – five to manslaughter, one to assault and one to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. 

This girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack, also tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of her trial, but her plea was rejected by the Crown.

In May, Ontario Justice Philip Campbell found her not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The judge said the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the girl dealt the fatal blow to Kenneth Lee, or had the state of mind required for murder during the December 2022 swarming.

