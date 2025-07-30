Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York
Posted July 30, 2025 9:42 pm.
Last Updated July 30, 2025 10:07 pm.
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue West, when she was struck by a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Investigators say the driver fled the scene in a small, white sedan.