Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue West, when she was struck by a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene in a small, white sedan.