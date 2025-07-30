Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A woman riding an e-scooter was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on July 30, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted July 30, 2025 9:42 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 10:07 pm.

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue West, when she was struck by a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene in a small, white sedan.

