Small plane crashes near Ottawa airport with three people aboard

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2025 8:22 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 9:13 pm.

A small plane crashed into a tree near Ottawa International Airport on Thursday afternoon with three people aboard.

Marc-Antoine Deschamps, a spokesman for the city’s paramedics service, said it took “significant effort” to get the people out of the aircraft.

“At this time I can confirm that two occupants of the airplane were taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries,” Deschamps said.

He said he could not release any information about the third occupant.

Ottawa police said road closures were in effect and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Krista Kealey, a spokesperson for the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said the airport’s fire service responded to the crash along with city firefighters.

Kealey added that airport operations were normal.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the aircraft was a privately registered Grumman AA-5A. The agency is investigating the crash.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

1h ago

Toronto police won't be bringing back school resource officers despite Ford government bill

Toronto Police say they will not be bringing back school resource officers, despite the Ford government’s Bill 33 which would allow them to do so. The decision comes on the heels of a rally at Queen's...

51m ago

Man charged after fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway claims life of one man

A 26-year-old man is facing a total of five charges in connection with a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway earlier this month that killed one person. Investigators say at least five...

3h ago

OPP warn drivers after several incidents of rocks thrown at vehicles on Niagara-area highways

Drivers in the Niagara region are being asked to exercise caution after several disturbing incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on highways. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say incidents...

5h ago

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

1h ago

Toronto police won't be bringing back school resource officers despite Ford government bill

Toronto Police say they will not be bringing back school resource officers, despite the Ford government’s Bill 33 which would allow them to do so. The decision comes on the heels of a rally at Queen's...

51m ago

Man charged after fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway claims life of one man

A 26-year-old man is facing a total of five charges in connection with a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway earlier this month that killed one person. Investigators say at least five...

3h ago

OPP warn drivers after several incidents of rocks thrown at vehicles on Niagara-area highways

Drivers in the Niagara region are being asked to exercise caution after several disturbing incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on highways. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say incidents...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
81-year-old woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider

An 81-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 65-year-old woman who was riding an e-scooter at the time of the crash.

6h ago

1:13
Man shot during home invasion in Brampton

Peel Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Brampton that left a man with gunshot wounds.

8h ago

1:50
Trump says Canada's Palestinian statehood plans to make trade deal 'very hard'

Trump said Canada's plans to recognize Palestinian statehood will make trade negotiations 'very hard' as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

10h ago

2:01
'Everything dropped on us!': Ceiling collapse at apartment building leaves woman injured

A witness described the moment a portion of concrete ceiling of an apartment building collapsed, injuring a woman that was standing underneath.

10h ago

1:27
Woman on e-scooter killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman riding an e-scooter was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York near Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street.

13h ago

More Videos