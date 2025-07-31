Small plane crashes near Ottawa airport with three people aboard

A small plane crashed into a tree near Ottawa International Airport on Thursday afternoon with three people aboard.

Marc-Antoine Deschamps, a spokesman for the city’s paramedics service, said it took “significant effort” to get the people out of the aircraft.

“At this time I can confirm that two occupants of the airplane were taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries,” Deschamps said.

He said he could not release any information about the third occupant.

Ottawa police said road closures were in effect and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Krista Kealey, a spokesperson for the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said the airport’s fire service responded to the crash along with city firefighters.

Kealey added that airport operations were normal.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the aircraft was a privately registered Grumman AA-5A. The agency is investigating the crash.