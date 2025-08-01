Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and the vehicle involved in a shooting in Brampton last month.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, shortly before midnight in the residential area of Long Meadow Road and Prince Edward Boulevard. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting and discovered that a suspect had attempted to break into a home.

Investigators say that at some point during the attempted break-in, the suspect allegedly discharged a firearm towards the residence before escaping in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for a 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport with Ontario licence plate CKHB388. The driver was last seen fleeing northbound on Long Meadow Road and has not been located.

Authorities are urging the public not to approach or engage with the occupants of the vehicle and to call 911 immediately if the car is spotted.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident, including local residents, drivers who may have been in the area, and business owners with surveillance footage, to come forward.