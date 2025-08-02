Hurricane Gil continues to churn far out in the eastern Pacific

In this satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropial Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2025 5:17 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2025 7:51 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Gil was continuing to churn in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday but is not expected to threaten land and is likely to decrease in strength rapidly over the weekend, forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 1,160 miles (1,865 kilometers) west-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

“Weakening is forecast to begin Saturday, and Gil is likely to become post-tropical as early as Sunday,” the NHC said.

It is a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Another named storm, Iona, which also was once a hurricane, was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moved far to the west of Hawaii. It, too, was not threatening land.

Other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

Speakers Corner

34m ago

Industry group urges Ford to cancel $140M contract awarded to U.S. firm

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario's largest hospital project after a U.S.-owned company was awarded a $140 million contract. The Trillium Health Partners’...

13h ago

Canada Post workers 'decisively' reject latest contract offer

Unionized workers at Canada Post have voted to reject the Crown corporation's latest contract offer. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said Friday that 68.5 per cent of urban mail carriers who voted...

12h ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

15h ago

