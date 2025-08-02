North York man, 31, charged in human trafficking of woman in Niagara Falls

A 31-year-old man from North York has been charged in connection with the alleged human trafficking of a woman in Niagara Falls.

Police arrested Marcel Miller on Saturday and took him into custody. He has been charged with four offences:

Trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Procuring, contrary to Section 286.3(1) of the Criminal Code

Advertising sexual services of person over 18 years of age, contrary to Section 286.4 of the Criminal Code

Receive a financial or other material benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code

Authorities believe Miller used aliases, including the names “Daddy,” “SD” and “Smooth Dollaz.”

He is being held in custody for a bail hearing which is expected to take place on August 2, 2025 in St. Catharines.

Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses and encourage anyone with information to come forward.