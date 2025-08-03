1 in custody, 4 youths wanted in Peterborough stabbing death

One person is in custody, and police are searching for four others after a man was stabbed to death in Peterborough early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man and another person were walking in the area of Monaghan Road and Cameron Street when a confrontation ensued between them and five youths around 2 a.m. in a parking lot.

Police say that during the confrontation, a man was stabbed before the youths fled the scene. The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police, with the assistance of K9 and an OPP helicopter, conducted a search of the area for the suspects.

One person is in custody, and investigators say they are searching for four other males, all believed to be under the age of 18.