1 in custody, 4 youths wanted in Peterborough stabbing death

A Peterborough Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. X/PPS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 3, 2025 7:07 pm.

One person is in custody, and police are searching for four others after a man was stabbed to death in Peterborough early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man and another person were walking in the area of Monaghan Road and Cameron Street when a confrontation ensued between them and five youths around 2 a.m. in a parking lot.

Police say that during the confrontation, a man was stabbed before the youths fled the scene. The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police, with the assistance of K9 and an OPP helicopter, conducted a search of the area for the suspects.

One person is in custody, and investigators say they are searching for four other males, all believed to be under the age of 18.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beloved Toronto reverend faces deportation after fleeing danger in Kenya

A collective of local Christian pastors and community members is standing in solidarity, calling for the immediate halt of the deportation of a beloved pastor and her children. Reverend Rosalind...

2h ago

Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of the hit TV series 'WKRP in Cincinnati' has died

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Loni Anderson, who played a struggling radio station’s empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday. ...

1h ago

Man, 29, wanted for murder after 3 bodies found in Bracebridge, Ont.

Provincial police are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted for murder after three bodies were found following a shooting and arson in Bracebridge, Ont., that forced residents to shelter in place...

5h ago

Man wanted after homeowner allegedly assaulted in east end break-in

Police are searching for a man after a homeowner was allegedly assaulted with a weapon during a break-in in the city's east end. Investigators say around 6 p.m. on August 2, a man was found inside...

5h ago

Top Stories

Beloved Toronto reverend faces deportation after fleeing danger in Kenya

A collective of local Christian pastors and community members is standing in solidarity, calling for the immediate halt of the deportation of a beloved pastor and her children. Reverend Rosalind...

2h ago

Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of the hit TV series 'WKRP in Cincinnati' has died

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Loni Anderson, who played a struggling radio station’s empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday. ...

1h ago

Man, 29, wanted for murder after 3 bodies found in Bracebridge, Ont.

Provincial police are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted for murder after three bodies were found following a shooting and arson in Bracebridge, Ont., that forced residents to shelter in place...

5h ago

Man wanted after homeowner allegedly assaulted in east end break-in

Police are searching for a man after a homeowner was allegedly assaulted with a weapon during a break-in in the city's east end. Investigators say around 6 p.m. on August 2, a man was found inside...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Widespread smoke and haze continues on holiday Monday

Hazy sunshine for the holiday Monday as the air quality across the GTA continues to feel the effects of wildfire smoke.

2h ago

2:57
Beloved Toronto reverend and mother faces deportation after fleeing danger in Kenya

A respected reverend, community leader and mother of two faces deportation back to the very danger she fled and advocates are calling on the federal government to make good on a 2021 promise to protect undocumented migrants. Rhianne Campbell reports.

2h ago

3:20
Several panels at Finch West LRT stations damaged, work to fix other deficiencies continues

As Finch West LRT testing and commissioning continue without a projected opening date for the line, several glass panels at station platforms have been damaged for months while crews are addressing other deficiencies. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

2:46
Toronto's 57th Caribbean carnival celebrations

Tens of thousands of revelers took to the streets for the 57th edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, North America’s largest Caribbean carnival. Rhianne Campbell with more on the high-energy celebration.
3:09
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to lower-security prison in Texas

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security facility in Texas, one week after meeting privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the U.S. attorney’s office in Tallahassee.
More Videos