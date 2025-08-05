A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police.

Authorities responded to reports of a fight near the intersection of Centre Street and Queen Street East at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Officers discovered three adult victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident. The individual is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” PRP said in a statement.

The Homicide Bureau has assumed control of the investigation. Investigators are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Peel Regional Police.