Greater Toronto housing market sees best July in four years: real estate board

A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 5:40 am.

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area-home sales rose 10.9 per cent in July compared with a year earlier as 6,100 properties changed hands, the most activity recorded in the month since 2021.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says sales were up 13 per cent from June on a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis, as improved affordability driven by lower prices and borrowing costs “is starting to translate into increased home sales.”

The average selling price decreased 5.5 per cent compared with a year earlier to $1,051,719, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 5.4 per cent year-over-year.

TRREB president Elechia Barry-Sproule says “it’s clear that a growing number of households are finding affordable options for home ownership” but cautions that more relief is required to spur the market, “particularly where borrowing costs are concerned.”

The board says 17,613 properties were newly listed in the GTA last month, up 5.7 per cent compared with July 2024.

The number of active listings reached 30,215 last month, up 26.2 per cent from last year’s inventory of 23,936 homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Nicest lady there is': Woman identified in Brampton homicide, man in custody

Neighbours have identified a woman who died in a violent altercation in Brampton on Tuesday, as Peel Regional Police arrested one man and launched a homicide investigation into her death. Authorities...

updated

1h ago

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

2h ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

10h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Heat wave expected by the weekend

Another heat wave is expected to hit the GTA by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

14h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.

19h ago

1:12
Air quality warnings: A look at Southern Ontario's smoke forecast

As much of Southern Ontario remains under a hazy sky, Stella Acquisto breaks down the smoke forecast for the week.

18h ago

0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.

20h ago

More Videos